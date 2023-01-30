A correction may be in store for SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) shares?

In the latest session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) closed at $3.47 up 8.10% from its previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 953968 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SES AI Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Nealis Jing sold 12,875 shares for $3.54 per share. The transaction valued at 45,520 led to the insider holds 1,456,513 shares of the business.

Nealis Jing sold 35 shares of SES for $121 on Dec 20. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,469,388 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Nealis Jing, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 17,155 shares for $3.59 each. As a result, the insider received 61,597 and left with 1,469,423 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0594.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SES has traded an average of 443.13K shares per day and 378.26k over the past ten days. A total of 311.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 4.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.