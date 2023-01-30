A correction may be in store for Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares?

As of close of business last night, Teradyne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $103.44, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $103.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592981 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $102 from $110 previously.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Gray Charles Jeffrey sold 1,152 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 115,200 led to the insider holds 21,554 shares of the business.

Gray Charles Jeffrey sold 11,070 shares of TER for $1,112,978 on Jan 25. The VP, General Counsel, Secretary now owns 22,706 shares after completing the transaction at $100.54 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Gray Charles Jeffrey, who serves as the VP, General Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 1,040 shares for $102.00 each. As a result, the insider received 106,080 and left with 38,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $127.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TER traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Shares short for TER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, TER has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 8.10% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $715.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $782M to a low estimate of $696.6M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $885.05M, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.96M, a decrease of -11.50% over than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $818M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.5M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.55B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.