A correction may be in store for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $9.11, up 3.41% from its previous closing price of $8.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683511 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZETA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 80,099 shares for $9.07 per share. The transaction valued at 726,498 led to the insider holds 16,221,891 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 9,212 shares of ZETA for $82,908 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 16,301,990 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 56,958 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider received 517,179 and left with 16,311,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZETA traded 967.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 688.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.24M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.92M, compared to 8.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.