A glimpse at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s stock clocked out at $98.00, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $97.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268818 shares were traded. CHRW stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHRW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $90.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $102 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Kass Jordan T sold 5,276 shares for $97.73 per share. The transaction valued at 515,633 led to the insider holds 45,603 shares of the business.

Maier Henry J bought 1,000 shares of CHRW for $96,367 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 1,922 shares after completing the transaction at $96.37 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Zechmeister Michael Paul, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,029 shares for $114.25 each. As a result, the insider received 574,563 and left with 41,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, C.H.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRW has reached a high of $121.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHRW traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.98% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 11.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.79% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, CHRW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 26.30% for CHRW, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 24 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $1.94, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.78. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 26 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $6.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.66B to a low estimate of $5.82B. As of the current estimate, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.43B, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.09B, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.6B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.1B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.61B and the low estimate is $17.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.