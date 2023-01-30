A glimpse at Sigma Lithium Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) closed at $30.69 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $30.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507372 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sigma Lithium Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGML has traded an average of 649.81K shares per day and 499.04k over the past ten days. A total of 100.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.26M. Insiders hold about 0.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Oct 13, 2022 were 798.59k with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 586.21k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.48 and $2.08.