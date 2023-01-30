A Stock You Should Be Looking At: CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The price of CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) closed at $69.10 in the last session, up 4.29% from day before closing price of $66.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2274866 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.10.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $114.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMX traded on average about 2.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.51M. Shares short for KMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.08M with a Short Ratio of 21.82M, compared to 13.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.77 and $3.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.97. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.9B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.31B and the low estimate is $29.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.