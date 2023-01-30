A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed at $360.77 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $364.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6692193 shares were traded. NFLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $365.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $360.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NFLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $390 from $340 previously.

On January 20, 2023, Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $366 to $417.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $410.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Netflix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFLX has reached a high of $458.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 310.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 245.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NFLX traded on average about 9.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 445.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.60M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NFLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.64M with a Short Ratio of 9.05M, compared to 9.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.32. EPS for the following year is $10.51, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.4 and $8.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.07B to a low estimate of $7.77B. As of the current estimate, Netflix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.71B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.81B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.7B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.42B and the low estimate is $32.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.