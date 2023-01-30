ADBE (Adobe Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $365.82 in the prior trading day, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed at $370.71, up 1.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2614422 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $362.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Garfield Mark S. sold 209 shares for $355.42 per share. The transaction valued at 74,283 led to the insider holds 3,479 shares of the business.

Belsky Scott sold 2,906 shares of ADBE for $1,032,851 on Jan 25. The EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud now owns 26,475 shares after completing the transaction at $355.42 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, NARAYEN SHANTANU, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $346.61 each. As a result, the insider received 5,199,152 and left with 408,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $540.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 339.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 363.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 467.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.54 and a low estimate of $3.48, while EPS last year was $3.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $3.79 and low estimates of $3.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.84 and $13.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.63. EPS for the following year is $15.29, with 31 analysts recommending between $16.49 and $12.33.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $4.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.59B to a low estimate of $4.51B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.11B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.59B and the low estimate is $19.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.