An average trading volume for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) closed at $45.09 in the last session, up 0.96% from day before closing price of $44.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632082 shares were traded. DFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DFIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 120.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $22.

On May 27, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2020, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Leib Daniel sold 20,000 shares for $37.09 per share. The transaction valued at 741,769 led to the insider holds 586,034 shares of the business.

Leib Daniel sold 20,000 shares of DFIN for $863,534 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 606,034 shares after completing the transaction at $43.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Gardella David A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 74,265 shares for $42.17 each. As a result, the insider received 3,131,443 and left with 157,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Donnelley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFIN has reached a high of $44.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DFIN traded on average about 184.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 174.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.93M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DFIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.03 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $3.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $897.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.3M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $915.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.6M and the low estimate is $894.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.