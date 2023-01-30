An average trading volume for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed at $174.33 in the last session, down -0.14% from day before closing price of $174.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1636916 shares were traded. MAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $176.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $163 to $170.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $170 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when HIPPEAU ERIC sold 7,200 shares for $160.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,153,728 led to the insider holds 7,261 shares of the business.

Breland Benjamin T. sold 625 shares of MAR for $101,250 on Nov 11. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 7,102 shares after completing the transaction at $162.00 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, HIPPEAU ERIC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,987 shares for $158.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,220,716 and left with 14,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 53.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $195.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAR traded on average about 1.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 324.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.28M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.54M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAR is 1.60, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.81 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $7.57, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.71 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.71B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of the current estimate, Marriott International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.95B, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.46B, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.05B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.33B and the low estimate is $20.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.