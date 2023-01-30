An overall feel about Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Destination XL Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.36, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $7.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685973 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Boyle Jack sold 8,600 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 64,540 led to the insider holds 447,737 shares of the business.

Boyle Jack sold 12,100 shares of DXLG for $90,750 on Jan 26. The Director now owns 456,337 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Cooney John F, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider received 94,250 and left with 54,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXLG traded 692.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 541.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $531.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $562.6M and the low estimate is $552.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.