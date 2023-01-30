An overall feel about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock clocked out at $23.76, down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $23.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2263574 shares were traded. GPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On May 10, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its Sector Weight to Underweight on January 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Wentworth Lynn A sold 24,200 shares for $22.46 per share. The transaction valued at 543,532 led to the insider holds 92,021 shares of the business.

Farrell Michael James sold 12,779 shares of GPK for $298,390 on Aug 17. The EVP, Mills Division now owns 44,902 shares after completing the transaction at $23.35 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Roche Jean Francois, who serves as the SVP and President, EMEA of the company, sold 46,898 shares for $22.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,055,205 and left with 84 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graphic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has reached a high of $24.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPK traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 8.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, GPK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 22.90% for GPK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.