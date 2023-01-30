Analysis of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) was $121.65 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $119.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639414 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $125 from $119 previously.

On December 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $137.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $172 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Gallagher Michael P sold 1,332 shares for $112.57 per share. The transaction valued at 149,943 led to the insider holds 28,110 shares of the business.

Brunner Heather J. sold 1,278 shares of CPT for $143,864 on Jan 04. The Director now owns 9,473 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Sengelmann William W., who serves as the EVP – Real Estate Investments of the company, sold 10,292 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,158,551 and left with 68,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 81.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $175.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.19.

Shares Statistics:

CPT traded an average of 871.64K shares per day over the past three months and 794.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 0.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.32, CPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $5.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $388M to a low estimate of $367.89M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $305.36M, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.18M, an increase of 22.70% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $390.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373.41M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.