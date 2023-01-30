Analysis of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT): Selected Notes

The closing price of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) was $90.73 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $90.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2773893 shares were traded. STT stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, State’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STT has reached a high of $103.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.54.

Shares Statistics:

STT traded an average of 2.84M shares per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 367.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 348.03M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.08, STT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for STT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $7.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.15. EPS for the following year is $8.29, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.95 and $7.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.06B to a low estimate of $2.93B. As of the current estimate, State Street Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.05B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.23B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.21B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.03B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.05B and the low estimate is $12.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.