Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST): Selected Notes

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed the day trading at $29.15 up 4.26% from the previous closing price of $27.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741296 shares were traded. TWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Banyai William sold 292 shares for $24.05 per share. The transaction valued at 7,023 led to the insider holds 272,614 shares of the business.

Banyai William sold 1,275 shares of TWST for $31,748 on Nov 21. The insider now owns 253,631 shares after completing the transaction at $24.90 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Banyai William, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 379 shares for $29.55 each. As a result, the insider received 11,199 and left with 255,581 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $66.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWST traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWST traded about 925.57k shares per day. A total of 56.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.00M. Shares short for TWST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 6.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.06% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.4, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.16, with high estimates of -$0.99 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.19 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.49. EPS for the following year is -$4.8, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$5.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $57.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58M to a low estimate of $56.4M. As of the current estimate, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.95M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $198M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $256.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $282M and the low estimate is $154.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.