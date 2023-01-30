Analysis of UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR): Selected Notes

The closing price of UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) was $41.97 for the day, up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $41.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2812111 shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8904.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On December 02, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 20,000 shares for $40.44 per share. The transaction valued at 808,784 led to the insider holds 984,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $60.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.29.

Shares Statistics:

UDR traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 324.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.63M. Shares short for UDR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 5.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, UDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.17. The current Payout Ratio is 299.10% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $399M to a low estimate of $380.63M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $347.02M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.