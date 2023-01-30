Are analysts optimistic about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) stock?

The closing price of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) was $163.17 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $161.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2046638 shares were traded. PNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $161.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $190 to $176.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when DEMCHAK WILLIAM S bought 6,550 shares for $153.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,639 led to the insider holds 482,924 shares of the business.

Deborah Guild sold 2,833 shares of PNC for $452,307 on Nov 17. The Executive Vice President now owns 20,527 shares after completing the transaction at $159.66 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Lyons Michael P., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $166.96 each. As a result, the insider received 584,355 and left with 174,651 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNC has reached a high of $214.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $143.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.46.

Shares Statistics:

PNC traded an average of 2.38M shares per day over the past three months and 3.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 410.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 396.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, PNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for PNC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 1992 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.19 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.27 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.59 and $14.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.37. EPS for the following year is $16.03, with 21 analysts recommending between $17.28 and $10.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.61B. As of the current estimate, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.13B, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.46B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.21B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.16B and the low estimate is $21.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.