Are ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ONE Gas Inc.’s stock clocked out at $80.55, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $80.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 874609 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 416.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hutchinson Michael G sold 1,000 shares for $76.95 per share. The transaction valued at 76,950 led to the insider holds 13,239 shares of the business.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares of OGS for $61,264 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 10,019 shares after completing the transaction at $76.58 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Hutchinson Michael G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $86.12 each. As a result, the insider received 64,590 and left with 12,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $92.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OGS traded 462.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 588.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 1.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, OGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.