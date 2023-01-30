Considering EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) closed at $20.32 in the last session, up 4.05% from day before closing price of $19.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553446 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ESMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares for $17.51 per share. The transaction valued at 490,280 led to the insider holds 938,978 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 14,000 shares of ESMT for $245,140 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,085,763 shares after completing the transaction at $17.51 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,000 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 989,520 and left with 952,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 233.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $24.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ESMT traded on average about 451.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 271.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $74.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.45M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.71M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.21M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.86M and the low estimate is $357.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.