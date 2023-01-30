Etsy Inc. (ETSY) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) was $137.80 for the day, up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $134.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3038169 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ETSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 27, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares for $132.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,762,856 led to the insider holds 107,305 shares of the business.

Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of ETSY for $135,176 on Jan 17. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,309 shares after completing the transaction at $135.18 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,850 shares for $116.94 each. As a result, the insider received 2,438,121 and left with 107,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $163.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.28.

Shares Statistics:

ETSY traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.75M. Shares short for ETSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 12.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.55% and a Short% of Float of 10.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.54, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $1.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.