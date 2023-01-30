Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) was $32.42 for the day, up 6.75% from the previous closing price of $30.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585594 shares were traded. HTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Feinberg Hill A sold 10,000 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 295,281 led to the insider holds 610,136 shares of the business.

Bornemann Keith E. sold 3,000 shares of HTH for $87,630 on Nov 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 11,013 shares after completing the transaction at $29.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Feinberg Hill A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $29.69 each. As a result, the insider received 222,656 and left with 18,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilltop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTH has reached a high of $35.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.26.

Shares Statistics:

HTH traded an average of 319.34K shares per day over the past three months and 290k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.44M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.39, HTH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.2M to a low estimate of $119.77M. As of the current estimate, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.29M, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.38M, an increase of 23.40% over than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $466.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $455.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $461.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.98M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520.6M and the low estimate is $488.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.