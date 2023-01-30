HLT (Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at $144.71 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $144.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111577 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $134 from $153 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $148.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $171.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $171 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Duffy Michael W sold 5,555 shares for $143.08 per share. The transaction valued at 794,812 led to the insider holds 24,042 shares of the business.

SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold 3,000 shares of HLT for $360,000 on Jul 18. The insider now owns 253,714 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, SCHUYLER MATTHEW W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $121.31 each. As a result, the insider received 363,930 and left with 256,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HLT traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 273.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 4.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.69 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $2.3B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.84B, an estimated increase of 30.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.26B, an increase of 30.60% over than the figure of $30.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.79B, up 50.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.27B and the low estimate is $9.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.