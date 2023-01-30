I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

The price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $11.84 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $11.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1914355 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DVAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 06, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,500,000 shares for $11.60 per share. The transaction valued at 17,400,000 led to the insider holds 3,915,000 shares of the business.

Novack David F sold 52,204 shares of DVAX for $650,984 on Nov 08. The President & COO now owns 2,066 shares after completing the transaction at $12.47 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000,000 shares for $14.68 each. As a result, the insider received 44,040,000 and left with 5,415,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DVAX traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 15.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.85% and a Short% of Float of 17.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $159.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $175.5M to a low estimate of $140.98M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $108.27M, an estimated increase of 47.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.33M, a decrease of -15.20% less than the figure of $47.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $439.44M, up 58.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $865.6M and the low estimate is $145.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.