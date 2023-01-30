In spite of Lyft Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LYFT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $16.18 up 5.34% from its previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12624450 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lyft Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 per share. The transaction valued at 19,854 led to the insider holds 38,730 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares of LYFT for $378,663 on Aug 10. The President of Business Affairs now owns 194,538 shares after completing the transaction at $20.05 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sverchek Kristin, who serves as the President of Business Affairs of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $18.98 each. As a result, the insider received 246,789 and left with 70,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $45.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYFT has traded an average of 15.59M shares per day and 14.53M over the past ten days. A total of 356.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.87M with a Short Ratio of 46.29M, compared to 33.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.02% and a Short% of Float of 15.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 23 analysts recommending between $2 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $862.68M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $22.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.67B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.