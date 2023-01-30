In spite of Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed at $15.86 up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25375282 shares were traded. PLUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.92.

For a deeper understanding of Plug Power Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $28 target price.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17.

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUG has reached a high of $32.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.19.

For the past three months, PLUG has traded an average of 17.04M shares per day and 20.7M over the past ten days. A total of 578.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 523.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 62.4M with a Short Ratio of 76.24M, compared to 60.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.86%.

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 27 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.82.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $923.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $502.34M, up 70.70% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $669M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.