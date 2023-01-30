In the case of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), what’s next?

The closing price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) was $17.48 for the day, up 3.92% from the previous closing price of $16.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016459 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On October 06, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Walker Neal sold 15,000 shares for $14.89 per share. The transaction valued at 223,342 led to the insider holds 1,205,763 shares of the business.

Walker Neal sold 25,000 shares of ACRS for $381,213 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 1,220,763 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Monahan Joseph, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.88 each. As a result, the insider received 79,412 and left with 96,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

ACRS traded an average of 345.59K shares per day over the past three months and 472.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76M, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.2M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.