In the case of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), what’s next?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) closed the day trading at $6.28 up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2666798 shares were traded. BLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLUE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Leschly Nick sold 4,290 shares for $7.80 per share. The transaction valued at 33,480 led to the insider holds 280,149 shares of the business.

Colvin Richard A sold 557 shares of BLUE for $4,347 on Jan 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 74,231 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Obenshain Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,178 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider received 24,802 and left with 242,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 125.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLUE traded about 3.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLUE traded about 5.46M shares per day. A total of 102.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.97M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.45M, compared to 20.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.10% and a Short% of Float of 39.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.88 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.21, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66M, up 392.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.55M and the low estimate is $16.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 285.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.