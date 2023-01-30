In What Direction Will Ferrari N.V.’s (NYSE:RACE) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) was $253.72 for the day, up 2.40% from the previous closing price of $247.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802221 shares were traded. RACE stock price reached its highest trading level at $256.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $248.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RACE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferrari’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RACE has reached a high of $248.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $167.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.79.

Shares Statistics:

RACE traded an average of 291.71K shares per day over the past three months and 410.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.25M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RACE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.90%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Ferrari N.V.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RACE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.27B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $5.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.