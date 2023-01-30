Invest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) closed at $7.79 in the last session, up 0.65% from day before closing price of $7.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 807872 shares were traded. CRF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cornerstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRF traded on average about 752.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.08M. Shares short for CRF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.56M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRF is 1.41, which was 2.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 27.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 26.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.68.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.