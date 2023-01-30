Invest in Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.38 in the prior trading day, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $1.36, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518939 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2950.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 90,560 led to the insider holds 41,964,832 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 125,498 shares of NUTX for $276,773 on Dec 12. The 10% Owner now owns 42,008,712 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $52.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2748.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 649.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022.