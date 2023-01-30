Invest in PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $34.26 in the prior trading day, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $34.19, down -0.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1413930 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PENN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $50 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $35.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Snowden Jay A sold 163,475 shares for $30.12 per share. The transaction valued at 4,923,867 led to the insider holds 604,527 shares of the business.

Reibstein Saul sold 5,086 shares of PENN for $193,421 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 34,663 shares after completing the transaction at $38.03 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, SCACCETTI JANE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,975 shares for $49.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,167 and bolstered with 50,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $51.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 157.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 12.10M, compared to 9.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.91B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.76B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.