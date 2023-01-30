Investing in Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $1.27 up 5.83% from its previous closing price of $1.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4664988 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ocugen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 02, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.50.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, with a $4.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 128,000 led to the insider holds 2,227,950 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 95,809 shares of OCGN for $137,007 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 752,540 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider received 166,000 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $4.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0319.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCGN has traded an average of 5.11M shares per day and 5.2M over the past ten days. A total of 216.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.21M with a Short Ratio of 44.59M, compared to 41.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.95% and a Short% of Float of 27.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.51.