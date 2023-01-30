Is CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) closed at $34.36 in the last session, down -3.21% from day before closing price of $35.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539806 shares were traded. CVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $20.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CVR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVI has reached a high of $41.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVI traded on average about 777.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.52M. Shares short for CVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVI is 1.60, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $1.75, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.71 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.16. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.33 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, CVR Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated increase of 38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, up 42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.