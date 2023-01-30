Is PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $135.77 in the prior trading day, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) closed at $135.09, down -0.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527461 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Moret Blake D. sold 7,281 shares for $123.68 per share. The transaction valued at 900,530 led to the insider holds 7,705,717 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 304,000 shares of PTC for $36,846,512 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 7,712,998 shares after completing the transaction at $121.21 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 116,000 shares for $122.25 each. As a result, the insider received 14,181,479 and left with 8,016,998 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $139.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 2.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $6 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $497.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.