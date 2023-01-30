Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) closed at $111.16 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $112.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382447 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWKS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $125 from $95 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Durham Karilee A sold 2,716 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 298,760 led to the insider holds 13,428 shares of the business.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN sold 3,500 shares of SWKS for $352,100 on Dec 13. The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 11,187 shares after completing the transaction at $100.60 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Durham Karilee A, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 5,858 shares for $112.26 each. As a result, the insider received 657,621 and left with 10,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $148.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWKS traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 4.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWKS is 2.48, which was 1.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.75, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.47 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.17 and $9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.05. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $13.53 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.11B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.11B and the low estimate is $5.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.