Is this a Prime Time To acquire Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) stock

After finishing at $21.82 in the prior trading day, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) closed at $22.18, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504989 shares were traded. MAXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $30.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 511.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 437.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.82M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.36 and a low estimate of -$1.83, while EPS last year was -$1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.92 and -$6.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.