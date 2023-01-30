Is this a Prime Time To acquire Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) stock

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) closed at $0.44, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523952 shares were traded. SNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4660 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4224.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNCE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Pellizzari Christine A bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,032 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5165, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9056.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 378.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$3.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $19.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.64M to a low estimate of $19.29M. As of the current estimate, Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.09M, an estimated increase of 51.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.84M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $51.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $80.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $119.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.77M and the low estimate is $102M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.