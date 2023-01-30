It’s a good day to be an IonQ Inc. (IONQ) shareholder

In the latest session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed at $4.49 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4089123 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IonQ Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.20 and its Current Ratio is at 21.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Kim Jungsang sold 2,892 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 12,812 led to the insider holds 6,571,493 shares of the business.

Babinski Laurie A. sold 5,199 shares of IONQ for $23,032 on Dec 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 238,803 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Chapman Peter Hume, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,304 shares for $4.43 each. As a result, the insider received 32,357 and left with 458,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2624, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4234.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONQ has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 2.95M over the past ten days. A total of 198.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.9M with a Short Ratio of 20.16M, compared to 22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250k, an estimated increase of 992.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38M, an increase of 105.10% less than the figure of $992.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1M, up 406.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.82M and the low estimate is $16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.