It’s an appealing income play to consider Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

The price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) closed at $18.63 in the last session, up 1.58% from day before closing price of $18.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6593686 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On September 15, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $21.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on August 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when TYRRELL NATHAN S sold 10,707 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 224,847 led to the insider holds 379,285 shares of the business.

RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,290 shares of HST for $64,517 on May 20. The Director now owns 53,083 shares after completing the transaction at $19.61 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $21.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HST traded on average about 6.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 714.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.78M. Shares short for HST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.22M with a Short Ratio of 34.66M, compared to 26.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HST is 0.48, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.60% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.46B and the low estimate is $4.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.