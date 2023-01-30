It’s an appealing income play to consider Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

The price of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $10.93 in the last session, up 8.22% from day before closing price of $10.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3090896 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $12 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when COLEMAN VICTOR J bought 9,300 shares for $10.63 per share. The transaction valued at 98,859 led to the insider holds 615,369 shares of the business.

Suazo Arthur X. bought 4,347 shares of HPP for $48,295 on Sep 30. The EVP, Leasing now owns 77,102 shares after completing the transaction at $11.11 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, LAMMAS MARK T, who serves as the President of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $11.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,550 and bolstered with 189,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPP traded on average about 2.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Shares short for HPP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.93M, compared to 8.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPP is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $254.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.31M to a low estimate of $249.32M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.05M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.52M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $280.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $978.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.84M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $978.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.