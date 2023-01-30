It’s an appealing income play to consider Illumina Inc. (ILMN)

The price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) closed at $214.03 in the last session, up 0.59% from day before closing price of $212.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137061 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ILMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $216.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Hoyt Aimee L sold 871 shares for $205.57 per share. The transaction valued at 179,051 led to the insider holds 2,796 shares of the business.

TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares of ILMN for $102,290 on Jan 06. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 38,662 shares after completing the transaction at $204.58 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, TOUSI SUSAN H, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 500 shares for $212.63 each. As a result, the insider received 106,315 and left with 39,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $371.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ILMN traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.53B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.