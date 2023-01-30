It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) stock

The closing price of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) was $54.56 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $54.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534951 shares were traded. IMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMO has reached a high of $58.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.40.

Shares Statistics:

IMO traded an average of 497.25K shares per day over the past three months and 438.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 625.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.78M. Insiders hold about 69.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.12M with a Short Ratio of 8.12M, compared to 6.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, IMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for IMO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $8.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.25. EPS for the following year is $8.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.4B to a low estimate of $7.4B. As of the current estimate, Imperial Oil Limited’s year-ago sales were $7.07B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.89B, a decrease of -29.90% less than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.89B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.01B, up 62.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.33B and the low estimate is $42.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.