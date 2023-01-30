LOGI (Logitech International S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed at $59.29 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $59.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750432 shares were traded. LOGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LOGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $70 previously.

On November 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Arunkundrum Prakash sold 5,831 shares for $65.04 per share. The transaction valued at 379,270 led to the insider holds 63,000 shares of the business.

AEBISCHER PATRICK sold 10,000 shares of LOGI for $613,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 12,511 shares after completing the transaction at $61.36 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Harnett Samantha, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,320 shares for $74.24 each. As a result, the insider received 97,997 and left with 18,709 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $83.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LOGI traded on average about 717.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 167.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.43M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 8.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LOGI is 0.97, which was 0.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.