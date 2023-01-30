Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) closed the day trading at $0.35 up 13.86% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0426 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5066303 shares were traded. LHDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LHDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Allen Anthony Joseph sold 4,263 shares for $0.16 per share. The transaction valued at 682 led to the insider holds 144,925 shares of the business.

Narido Richard Clavano sold 1,583 shares of LHDX for $570 on Dec 01. The Interim CFO now owns 107,293 shares after completing the transaction at $0.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Kashmolah Ghazi, who serves as the Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer of the company, sold 7,537 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,166 and left with 139,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5861.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LHDX traded about 5.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LHDX traded about 3.72M shares per day. A total of 40.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LHDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 71.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 84.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$1.79.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $32.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.38M to a low estimate of $32.2M. As of the current estimate, Lucira Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.01M, an increase of 47.30% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.06M, up 157.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.