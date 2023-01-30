Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $18.42 in the last session, down -0.05% from day before closing price of $18.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5390984 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on January 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $13 from $20 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $20.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares for $24.66 per share. The transaction valued at 328,792 led to the insider holds 93,471 shares of the business.

BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of JWN for $322,713 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 106,804 shares after completing the transaction at $24.20 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BRAMMAN ANNE L, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 13,334 shares for $28.74 each. As a result, the insider received 383,222 and left with 120,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $29.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JWN traded on average about 5.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 159.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 21.95M, compared to 23.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JWN is 0.76, which was 0.37 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.79B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.45B and the low estimate is $15.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.