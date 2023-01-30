Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) was $33.87 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $33.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1609678 shares were traded. SPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $26 from $49 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares for $26.29 per share. The transaction valued at 13,145 led to the insider holds 17,641 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of SPR for $14,775 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 18,141 shares after completing the transaction at $29.55 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $31.91 each. As a result, the insider received 15,955 and left with 18,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has reached a high of $53.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.39.

Shares Statistics:

SPR traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, SPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.48.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.