Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed at $37.06 in the last session, up 1.40% from day before closing price of $36.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3206295 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when KEANE MARGARET M sold 68,369 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,495,468 led to the insider holds 762,786 shares of the business.

Schaller Bart sold 25,900 shares of SYF for $1,015,280 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 42,830 shares after completing the transaction at $39.20 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Juel Carol, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 31,303 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,252,120 and left with 55,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $46.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYF traded on average about 5.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 468.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.79M. Shares short for SYF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 15.10M, compared to 15.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SYF is 0.92, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.33 and $5.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $5.21, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.11 and $3.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.22B to a low estimate of $3.96B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.83B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08B, an increase of 13.00% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.97B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.24B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.37B and the low estimate is $16.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.