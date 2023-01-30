The name Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at $45.30 up 3.31% from its previous closing price of $43.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596603 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $66 from $61 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $41.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Burrell Terry-Ann sold 14,810 shares for $45.01 per share. The transaction valued at 666,657 led to the insider holds 31,277 shares of the business.

Burrell Terry-Ann sold 5,426 shares of BEAM for $244,290 on Jan 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,277 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 47,195 shares for $45.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,130,382 and left with 31,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $80.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEAM has traded an average of 822.35K shares per day and 682.51k over the past ten days. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 13.01M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.