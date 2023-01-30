The name Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) closed at $0.67 up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746854 shares were traded. RELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7798 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6203.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reliance Global Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Beyman Ezra bought 126,435 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 125,171 led to the insider holds 574,024 shares of the business.

Beyman Ezra bought 207,868 shares of RELI for $195,396 on Sep 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 447,589 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Beyman Ezra, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 118,500 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,540 and bolstered with 239,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6075, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2901.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RELI has traded an average of 143.49K shares per day and 368.23k over the past ten days. A total of 17.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.87M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RELI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 178.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 169.62k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.2M and the low estimate is $34.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.