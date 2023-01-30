The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed at $66.53 in the last session, up 9.82% from day before closing price of $60.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1011427 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $92.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when HAGEDORN JAMES sold 50,000 shares for $60.77 per share. The transaction valued at 3,038,563 led to the insider holds 212,402 shares of the business.

Evans David C sold 1,659 shares of SMG for $89,067 on Nov 29. The EVP and Interim CFO now owns 23,694 shares after completing the transaction at $53.69 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,706 shares for $53.57 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912,562 and left with 14,114,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $155.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMG traded on average about 895.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 807.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 2.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.59%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SMG is 2.64, which was 2.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.89 and a low estimate of -$2.11, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.26 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.17, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $519.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639.37M to a low estimate of $433.3M. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $737.8M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, down -19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.